Herdsmen Killings: Osinbajo describes Ortom’s claims as “terrible falsehood”

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described claims by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom that he was warned about the herdsmen killings as “terrible falsehood,” Premium Times reports. Ortom had earlier claimed that he had alerted the Osinbajo, who was then the Acting President, along with the Inspector General of Police and the National Security Adviser, […]

The post Herdsmen Killings: Osinbajo describes Ortom’s claims as “terrible falsehood” appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

