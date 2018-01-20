Herdsmen killings: PDP slams APC governors’ visit to Benue

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the visit of All Progressive Congress (APC) governors to Benue on Friday. Some members of the Northern Governors Forum on Friday led by Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, visited the state to condole with the people over killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen. PDP, in reaction described […]

Herdsmen killings: PDP slams APC governors’ visit to Benue

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

