Herdsmen Killings: We Don’t Want Osinbajo Panel – Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze

Leading socio-cultural groups across the country have condemned the committee set up by the Federal Government to investigate herdsmen killings across the country, describing it as “nonsensical and diversionary”. The 10-member committee has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as head and Governors Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), whose states have incurred the worst casualties, […]

The post Herdsmen Killings: We Don’t Want Osinbajo Panel – Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

