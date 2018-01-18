 Herdsmen killings: We have no control over any Fulani man – Sultan – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herdsmen killings: We have no control over any Fulani man – Sultan – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Herdsmen killings: We have no control over any Fulani man – Sultan
Vanguard
ABUJA – The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, has exonerated Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria of any culpability in the recent killings of farmers in some parts of the country by suspected Fulani herdsmen
'Politicians have hijacked cattle herdsmen/farmers crisis' – Miyetti Allah National PresidentThe Nation Newspaper
Between Farmers and Herdsmen by Femi FalanaBuzz Reporters (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.