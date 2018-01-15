 Herdsmen Killings: What Bible Says About Open Grazing – Ex Presdiential Aide, Reno Omokri | Nigeria Today
Herdsmen Killings: What Bible Says About Open Grazing – Ex Presdiential Aide, Reno Omokri

Posted on Jan 15, 2018

Former Personal Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has revealed that the Bible is strongly against Fulani herdsmen grazing on people’s land. The former Presidential aide took to his Twitter handle to claim that unlawful grazing on someone’s land must be met with restitution, while citing a passage from the Bible – Exodus 22 […]

