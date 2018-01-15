Herdsmen Killings: Why Buhari Has Not Visited Benue, Taraba, Others – Presidency Reacts
While speaking in an exclusive interview with Channels TV on Sunday, the Special Assistant to President Muhamamdu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, reacted to complaints on why President Buhari has not gone to Benue state to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the recent herdsmen attack in the state. […]
The post Herdsmen Killings: Why Buhari Has Not Visited Benue, Taraba, Others – Presidency Reacts appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!