Herdsmen Massacre: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cows Killed In Plateau State – Graphic Photos

A Facebook user @ Buhari Wase shared this information few minutes ago about the impending doom that may befall the people of Dunngu in Plateau State as Fulani Herdsmen and their cows was slaughtered around the LGA.

Though he didn’t show any picture of herdsmen that was slaughtered with cows, but his warning and seeking of attention is justifiable considering that Fulani Herdsmen even value their cows more than their own live and the life of anybody in this country.

His Facebook post read;

@ Buhari Wase, these cows and some Fulani herdsmen were killed by unknown assailants at Dunngu area in Bassa local government area of Plateau state. The attack was said to have occurred on Monday, January 15 in the region – with security operatives reportedly doing little or nothing to salvage the situation.

An appeal has been made to the government and appropriate authorities to come to their aid and stop the attacks.