Herdsmen set Falae’s farm on fire – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Herdsmen set Falae's farm on fire
Daily Post Nigeria
Suspected Fulani Herdsmen have reportedly set ablaze, a farm belonging to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae. The elder statesman confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with DAILYPOST. He said “They have …
[BREAKING] Fulani herdsmen set Falae's five-hectare oil palm plantation ablaze
'Herdsmen' set Falae's oil palm plantation on fire
Fulani herdsmen burn down Falae's farm
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!