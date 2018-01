Here are countries any Nigerian can travel to without Visa









Besides the money being paid, millions of Nigerians have a hard time at embassies securing visas to enter many countries across the world. But some countries do not require visas to enter. Some will grant you visa upon arrival for a token.

Here is a list of Visa-Free countries for Nigerians:









Bangladesh (Visa on arrival) Barbados (Visa free for 6 months) Benin Republic (Visa free) Burkina Faso (Visa free) Burundi (Visa on arrival for 30 days) Cameroon (Visa free) Cape Verde (Visa on arrival) Chad (Visa free)









Comoros Island (Visa on arrival) Cote d’Ivoire (Visa free) Djibouti (Visa on arrival) Dominican (Visa free for 21 days) Fiji Island (Visa free for four months) Gambia (Visa free for 90 days) Georgia (Visa on arrival) Ghana (Visa free) Guinea (Visa free) Guinea Bissau (Visa free for 90 days) Haiti (Visa free for 90 days) Iran (Visa on arrival) Kenya (Visa on arrival for 90 days) Liberia (Visa free) Madagascar (Visa on arrival for 90 days) Maldives (Visa on arrival for 30 days) Mali (Visa free)





Mauritania (Visa on arrival) Mauritius (Visa free for 90 days) Micronesia (Visa free for 30 days) Mozambique (Visa on arrival for 30 days) Nauru (Visa on arrival) Niger Republic (Visa free) Palau (Visa on arrival for 30 days ) Samoa (Visa on arrival for 60 days ) Senegal ( Visa free ) Seychelles (Visa on arrival for 30 days) Sierra Leone (Visa free) Somalia (Visa on arrival) Sri Lanka (Electronic travel authorisation) Tanzania (Visa on arrival)









Timor-Leste (Visa on arrival for 30 days) Togo (Visa free) Tuvalu (Visa on arrival for 30 days) Uganda (Visa on arrival) Vanuatu (Visa free for 30 days)

