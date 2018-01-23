Here is how i think of you
You are the sunshine that brighten my day
the number one reason i smile when i see the sun
little by little you keep rising to make headlines,
Your story-line inspire my desire for greatness
I want to watch you get brighter everyday.
Thank you for accepting to take this ride with me.
I love you
