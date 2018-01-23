Here is how i think of you

You are the sunshine that brighten my day

the number one reason i smile when i see the sun

little by little you keep rising to make headlines,

Your story-line inspire my desire for greatness

I want to watch you get brighter everyday.

Thank you for accepting to take this ride with me.

I love you

