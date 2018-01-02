 Here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch League | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch League

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

The Overwatch League’s inaugural season kicks off on January 10. Here is what you need to know about Blizzard’s esports league, including the competition’s structure, teams, and prize money.

The post Here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch League appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.