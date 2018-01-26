Here’s How ‘Scandal,’ ‘HTGAWM’ Crossover Will Deal With the Liza Weil Conflict – Moviefone
|
Moviefone
|
Here's How 'Scandal,' 'HTGAWM' Crossover Will Deal With the Liza Weil Conflict
Moviefone
We've been seeing a lot of TV show crossovers lately, but they don't always blend smoothly together. Sometimes, there's a sticky situation to handle, like in the case of the upcoming crossover episodes of "Scandal" and "How to Get Away With Murder …
Olivia meets Annalise in 'Scandal' and 'Murder' crossover sneak peek
Paris, The Classic Overachiever, Would Be On Both Shonda Rhimes Shows
How the Scandal and HTGAWM crossover will handle Liza Weil's dual roles
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!