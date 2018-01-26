 Here’s How ‘Scandal,’ ‘HTGAWM’ Crossover Will Deal With the Liza Weil Conflict – Moviefone | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Here’s How ‘Scandal,’ ‘HTGAWM’ Crossover Will Deal With the Liza Weil Conflict – Moviefone

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Moviefone

Here's How 'Scandal,' 'HTGAWM' Crossover Will Deal With the Liza Weil Conflict
Moviefone
We've been seeing a lot of TV show crossovers lately, but they don't always blend smoothly together. Sometimes, there's a sticky situation to handle, like in the case of the upcoming crossover episodes of "Scandal" and "How to Get Away With Murder
Olivia meets Annalise in 'Scandal' and 'Murder' crossover sneak peekTheGrio (blog)
Paris, The Classic Overachiever, Would Be On Both Shonda Rhimes ShowsRefinery29
How the Scandal and HTGAWM crossover will handle Liza Weil's dual rolesEW.com (blog)
ELLE.com –Elite Daily –International Business Times UK –PopCulture.com
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.