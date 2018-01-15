Here’s The Porn Star Trump Paid R1,6 Million To Silence

Donald and Melania – a love story for the ages.

Except for the fact that Donnie seems to have a soft spot for porn stars, and has had to cough up quite a bit of cash to keep that under wraps.

Turns out that back in 2006, the same year Barron Trump was born, Donald’s lawyer “brokered a $130,000 [R1,6 million] payment to a porn actress to prevent her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump”.

That woman would be Stephanie Clifford, who uses the name Stormy Daniels when performing, with the meeting take place at a charity golf event back in 2006.

Bloomberg reports:

Clifford had also been in discussions with the online magazine Slate, The New York Times reported Friday. Jacob Weisberg, editor-in-chief of the Slate Group, told the Times that Clifford had told him she had an affair with Trump. In a statement to the Journal, Cohen did not address his role in negotiating the supposed payment but said Trump denies any such relationship with Clifford. Clifford has previously denied an alleged relationship with Trump. Cohen also sent the Journal a statement — signed by “Stormy Daniels” — in which the actress denied receiving “hush money” from Trump.

Let’s take a look at a few ‘suitable for work’ pictures of Clifford / Daniels:

One thing is for sure – they have met:

Who feels like throwing up a little in their mouths this early in the day? There was a second porn star involved that fateful evening back in 2006, Alana Evans giving her account of the evening.

Picture Donnnie running around in his undies – this from HWL:

Alana went on to explain that later that night she allegedly began receiving calls from Stormy…and Donald. “Stormy calls me four or five times, by the last two phone calls she’s with Donald [Trump] and I can hear him, and he’s talking through the phone to me saying, ‘Oh come on Alana, let’s have some fun! Let’s have some fun! Come to the party, we’re waiting for you.’ And I was like, ‘OMG it’s Donald Trump!’ Men like him scare me because they have so much power and this was way before his presidential nomination. So I bailed on them and turned my phone off”… After Alana Evans skipped out after allegedly being asked to engage in a threesome with the pair, she spoke to Stormy and received more details about the night than anyone would have wanted. “She tells me, ‘All I’m going to say is: I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities.’ I was like, ‘Oh I really didn’t need to hear that!’ Then she said he offered her keys to his condos in Florida, and I was like, ‘Wow guess you had a good night,’ and that was the last we ever spoke of it,” Alana [said].

You would imagine those undies were similar to these:

Shall we make it a trifecta? A third porn star, Jessica Drake, is also worth mentioning. Here’s Raw Story:

Drake — one of the more than 20 women who accuse President Donald Trump of sexually harassing, groping, forcibly kissing or inappropriately touching them — is being prevented from speaking out by a nondisclosure agreement… “Jessica’s NDA blankets any and every mention of Trump, so she’s legally unable to comment,” Drake’s publicist told The Daily Beast on Friday evening. “Jessica signed a non-disclosure agreement after her allegations of misconduct, and she can’t do as much as peep his name publicly.”

I reckon you’re sufficiently queasy so my work here is done.

[sources:bloomberg&hwl&rawstory]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

