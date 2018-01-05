Here’s who we think will win Bafta’s Rising Star Award – British GQ
|
British GQ
|
Here's who we think will win Bafta's Rising Star Award
British GQ
The problem with the public and voting is that people don't know what they're talking about. Time after time, they go by some shallow promise and make life awkward for the others, who lost. It's so divisive. Brexit, Trump – the two biggest shocks of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!