High Court judge handling Dino Melaye’s assassination attempt is dead – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
High Court judge handling Dino Melaye's assassination attempt is dead
The Punch
Justice Aromeh Benson Akogu, the Kabba Resident High Court Judge in Kogi handling the case of attempted assassination of Senatoe Dino Melaye, is dead. The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the judge died in Anyigba on December 31, 2017 at about 11 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!