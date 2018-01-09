Hilarious tweets as Kenyans react to Speaker Marende’s ‘sacking’ – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Hilarious tweets as Kenyans react to Speaker Marende's 'sacking'
The Standard
Kenya Power has replaced its chairperson former Speaker Kenneth Marende with Eng. Mahboub Maalim Mohamed; The Speaker was ousted in December 2017 during the company's Annual General Meeting; He served the post since December 2014; Kenyans had much to …
Mahboub Maalim appointed Kenya Power chairman succeeding Marende
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!