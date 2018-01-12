Hip-Hop: Dr. Dre Hints At A “Detox” Release

Dr. Dre might as well be releasing the “Detox” album. The West Coast rapper revealed this to ESPN NBA reporter, Chris Haynes at the practice of the Golden State Warriors. According to the reporter, he said he is working on new songs.

I asked Dr. Dre if Detox is permanently shelved and he replied, “I’m working on a couple songs right now. We’ll see.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 9, 2018

This new information is in contrast to what he said in July 2017. In an episode of HBO’s documentary, The Defiant Ones, the CEO of Aftermath Entertainment said “I never had any connection with [Detox], it didn’t work… I’m never gonna do that again.” The rapper further fuelled the speculations that he was not going to make the unpublished album a reality after releasing the Compton soundtrack for the movie, Straight Outta Compton in 2015.

Talks about Detox was high between 2003 and 2007 when it was speculated that it was going to be his last album. Since then, several leaks of the album has been released. Also, during this time, he sold his audio headphones, Beats By Dr. Dre, to Apple Inc. for 3billion in 2014 and has featured in different songs and co-produced songs including Eminem’s Relapse Album.

Hopefully, the Good Doctor will deliver in no distant future what has become hip-hop’s most anticipated and perhaps, only mythical album yet.

