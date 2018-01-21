Abdulsalami Abubakar lauds Peaceful transition of power in Liberia – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Abdulsalami Abubakar lauds Peaceful transition of power in Liberia
Vanguard
Former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) on Sunday hailed the ongoing peaceful transition of democratic government to another in Liberia. Abubakar told newsmen that the development was yet another testimony of the rapid growth and …
Away from the adoring crowds, an elusive George Weah is leading Liberia into the unknown
George Weah: From football star to Liberian president
Mokonyane to represent Zuma at George Weah's inauguration
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!