H&M apologises following backlash over 'racist' image of child model on website
The Independent
H&M apologises following backlash over 'racist' image of child model on website
Retail giant H&M has been forced to apologise after it used a black child to model a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle”. Social media users branded the advert “racist” and “unacceptable”, prompting the high street chain to remove the …
'Racist' H&M sweater ad ruffles feathers
