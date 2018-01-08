 H&M apologises following backlash over ‘racist’ image of child model on website – The Independent | Nigeria Today
H&M apologises following backlash over ‘racist’ image of child model on website – The Independent

Posted on Jan 8, 2018


H&M apologises following backlash over 'racist' image of child model on website
Retail giant H&M has been forced to apologise after it used a black child to model a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle”. Social media users branded the advert “racist” and “unacceptable”, prompting the high street chain to remove the
'Racist' H&M sweater ad ruffles featherseNCA

