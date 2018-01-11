H&M SA Scrambles As Celebs Burn Clothes

Not your best work, H&M.

By now I’m sure you’re all clued up on the PR nightmare engulfing clothing retail giants H&M , their ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’ fiasco causing a massive fallout around the world.

Big names like The Weeknd have hit out at the company, and here at home celebs aren’t exactly pleased either.

Here’s H&M South Africa’s Twitter apology before we get stuck in:

Angry local celebs include Cassper Nyovest:

Who also posted to Instagram:

Via Times LIVE, some other angry South Africans:

Kwesta said he planned to burn his H&M clothing in protest. “I, unfortunately have some H&M clothing… that I’m burning in the morning,” he wrote on Monday evening. Somizi posted a message on Instagram declaring that he was never a fan of the brand and called for people to not buy from them. “I’ve never been a fan of H&M since day one they launched in South Africa. First they never had people of colour in their campaigns, even when they came to Africa. Now this. Let’s show them the power of monkey rand by not buying ish from the,” he said.

Minnie Dlamini was a little more blunt in her response to the advert, simply declaring: “F*ck them actually!” Lerato Kganyago lambasted the clothing brand through a series of tweets, claiming that many black people were only brought into companies not to make decisions but to add “ambience”.

You can bet those attacks are going to leave a mark.

Oh, and then there’s this via the parody Barry Roux account:

Some people will always manage to find humour in amongst the rubble.

[source:timeslive]

