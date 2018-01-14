 H&M Temporarily closes Stores in South Africa following Vandalization | Nigeria Today
H&M Temporarily closes Stores in South Africa following Vandalization

Jan 14, 2018

Clothing brand H&M has closed its stores in South Africa following the vandalization of a couple of their stores. The Economic Freedom Fighters in South Africa on Saturday, in protest against the clothing line, vandalized H&M stores in the country. H&M released a statement on their Twitter page, announcing that stores around the area have […]

