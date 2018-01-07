Hollywood gets party season started at glitzy Golden Globes – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Hollywood gets party season started at glitzy Golden Globes
Vanguard
Hollywood's elite head for the red carpet Sunday for the Golden Globes, the glitzy launch of the entertainment industry's awards season, with sexual harassment scandals casting a long shadow over celebrations. Billed as the most raucous event in the …
Golden Globes to roll out red carpet under cloud of sex scandals
Box Office: 'The Post' Delivers as Golden Globes Loom
The Latest: Stars to bring activists as Golden Globe guests
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!