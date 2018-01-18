 ‘Homeless’ Enyimba back in Calabar – The Punch | Nigeria Today
‘Homeless’ Enyimba back in Calabar – The Punch

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Sports


'Homeless' Enyimba back in Calabar
Enyimba have settled for the U.J Esuene Stadium in Calabar as venue for their Premier League and CAF Confederation Cup home matches. The Abia State club, whose stadium in Aba is currently undergoing renovation, played their domestic league home games
