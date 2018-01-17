Horror as 7 Children From The Same Family Died After Eating A Sea Turtle
Officials in Madagascar on Wednesday revealed that no less than seven children died of food poisoning after eating a sea turtle. According to NAN, the children, between a few months and 4 years old, were from the same family in the north of the island off the East African coast. “Seven children died on Jan.8 […]
