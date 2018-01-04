Hospitality firm empowers Suleja Prisons inmates

By Luminous Jannamike

The Management of Rockview Hotel, yesterday, visited inmates of Suleja Prison in Niger State as part of its corporate social responsibility-cum community development service during the Yuletide period.

The Deputy Comptroller and Officer-in-Charge of the Prison, Baba Ibrahim, while welcoming the group, said the visit was a worthy act, aimed at putting a smile on the faces of the inmates.

In her remarks, the Public Relations Officer, Rockview Hotel, Amaka Ekeh, said the organisation chose to felicitate with the inmates of Suleja Prisons because they appear not to be getting adequate attention and support from members of the society.

She also said aside the gifts they donated, the visit by the management of the hotel was to “equally encourage the inmates to still believe in the power of hope and to remember that they are currently remanded in prison as a way to reform them and make them better citizens.”

Ekeh called on other corporate bodies in the North-Central region as well as well-meaning Nigerians to remember the inmates and reach out to them through prayers and material donations during the Yuletide period.

Speaking on behalf of the 437 inmates in the prison, Kingsley Akpan, who is awaiting trial, expressed gratitude for the words of encourage-ment and the gift items, saying “we appreciate the gesture and promise to become better individuals when we rejoin the wider society.”

