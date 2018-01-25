House C’ttee Finally Issues Bench Warrant against Globacom Chairman, Adenuga 

By James Emejo in Abuja

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the operational activities of telecommunications companies and value added service providers Thursday resolved to issue a bench warrant against the Chairman, Globacom Nigeria, Dr. Mike Adenuga, for turning down the committee’s invitations to appear before it.

It followed repeated entreaty to him to either appear in person or by representation to clear allegations of tax evasion levelled against his firm and other players in the industry.