 House Of Reps Issue Arrest Warrant Against Globacom’s CEO, Mike Adenuga | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

House Of Reps Issue Arrest Warrant Against Globacom’s CEO, Mike Adenuga

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to report, the House of Representatives adhoc panel on Thursday resolved to issue an arrest warrant against the chairman of Globacom Nigeria, Mike Adenuga, for constantly failing to honour its invitations. It was learnt that the panel, that is investigating operational activities of service of telecommunications companies, said in Abuja that it had summoned […]

The post House Of Reps Issue Arrest Warrant Against Globacom’s CEO, Mike Adenuga appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.