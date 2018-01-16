House of Reps probes alleged disappearance of $44 million from NIA
The House of Representatives on Tuesday probed the reported disappearance of $44 million from the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). The alleged N44m money was reportedly moved from the coffers of the agency to an unknown destination shortly after new director-general Ahmed Abubakar was appointed. Doye Diri, member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma constituency speaking during plenary in Bayelsa […]
House of Reps probes alleged disappearance of $44 million from NIA
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!