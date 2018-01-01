 How a 23-year-old Nigerian Lady chased to death by robbers while returning from church | Nigeria Today
How a 23-year-old Nigerian Lady chased to death by robbers while returning from church

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Woman described as a blogger was crushed by a vehicle early yesterday while trying to escape from two suspected robbers at Anthony bus stop. One of the hoodlums was wounded in the accident, which happened at midnight. The late Oluwafeyidara Adekoya was returning from church when the motorcycle riding hoodlums pounced on her. The […]

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

