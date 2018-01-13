 How a couple met on Facebook, dated and got married all within six days – GhanaWeb | Nigeria Today
How a couple met on Facebook, dated and got married all within six days – GhanaWeb

How a couple met on Facebook, dated and got married all within six days
The process of marriage has been redefined by a courageous couple who made it all happen within six days of their first meeting on Facebook. Chidemma Amedu and Sophy Ijeoma are newlyweds from Nigerian whose journey started from a single Facebook post
Facebook love! Nigerian who placed marriage advert on Facebook marries 'applicantTheNewsGuru
'I replied to a Fb submit and was married six days later'Kaplan Herald
A Facebook Love Story That Ends in Happily Ever After for Nigerian CoupleNTA News

