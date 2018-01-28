 How Ali Baba Celebrated 30 Years Of Being Relevant In The Comedy Industry Is Impressive – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Ali Baba Celebrated 30 Years Of Being Relevant In The Comedy Industry Is Impressive – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

How Ali Baba Celebrated 30 Years Of Being Relevant In The Comedy Industry Is Impressive
Information Nigeria
Ace comedian, Ali Baba celebrated 30 years of relevance in the entertainment/ comedy industry. He took to his IG to reminisce about his first gig in Ekpoma and showed off his numerous awards. Read what he wrote below: 30 years of staying relevant from

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.