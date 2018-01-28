How Ali Baba Celebrated 30 Years Of Being Relevant In The Comedy Industry Is Impressive – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
How Ali Baba Celebrated 30 Years Of Being Relevant In The Comedy Industry Is Impressive
Information Nigeria
Ace comedian, Ali Baba celebrated 30 years of relevance in the entertainment/ comedy industry. He took to his IG to reminisce about his first gig in Ekpoma and showed off his numerous awards. Read what he wrote below: 30 years of staying relevant from …
