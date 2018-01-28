How Ali Baba Celebrated 30 Years Of Being Relevant In The Comedy Industry Is Impressive – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria How Ali Baba Celebrated 30 Years Of Being Relevant In The Comedy Industry Is Impressive

Information Nigeria

Ace comedian, Ali Baba celebrated 30 years of relevance in the entertainment/ comedy industry. He took to his IG to reminisce about his first gig in Ekpoma and showed off his numerous awards. Read what he wrote below: 30 years of staying relevant from …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

