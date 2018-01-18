How Anyim got N575m for Special Service, by EFCC

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Anyim Pius Anyim is fighting to keep his integrity after being accused of collecting N575m for special service.

The cash, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), came from the Office of the National Security Adviser(ONSA).

Detectives are still battling to unravel the “special service” executed by Anyim when he was not a Minister of Special Duties.

Anyim, in a statement at the EFCC, insisted that he had nothing to do with any account the Special Service Office maintains jointly with the National Security Adviser (NSA).

He said he only maintained with the NSA official relationship and not cash ties.

But the EFCC’s investigation indicated that about N575m was paid to the ex-SGF from the ONSA.

The Nation last night stumbled on a fact-sheet showing the details of how ONSA related with the ex-SGF.

The fact-sheet said: “On the 16th day of November 2017 at about the hour of 3pm, Anyim was brought to the office of the commission for serious criminal investigation involving millions and billions of naira which he collected under false pretence in his former capacity as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (also known as SGF) which he cannot account for.

“Findings showed that the ex-SGF signed for and collected N500, 000, 000. 00 on the 4th day of March 2015 from the office of the National Security Adviser.

“Detectives have also retrieved another payment voucher showing N20, 000, 000. 00 to the ex-SGF on the 14th day of May 2015, from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“Earlier on the 24th of May 2013, about N30million was also collected from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“On the 6th day of June 2013, there was payment of N20, 000, 000 from the same ONSA. The strange payment of N5million for special service was also recorded on the 18th day of October 2013.

“The allegation against Anyim is that he did collect these sums for special service without any justification . Anyim, who was the former SGF, was not the Minister of Special Duty and did not, and cannot till justify the reason for collecting the above money.

“That our investigation revealed that, the above money which the ex-SGF collected came from the Federation Account, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“The alleged money is suspected proceed of crime, fraud, high level of corruption, in the country, diversion of public funds obtained by false pretence, theft of government money etc.

“In the course of our candid investigation, Anyim made a free and voluntary written statement to our office on the 16th day of November 2017.”

The EFCC however said it was still probing the activities of the ex-SGF, who has been granted bail.

The fact-sheet added: “Investigation into the matter is still ongoing and very vital exhibits that would be useful for his criminal trial in the court of law are yet to be recovered.”

Anyim denied any wrongdoing. He said he was not aware of the cash transactions.

In a statement to the EFCC, Anyim said: “The relationship between me and Sambo Dasuki. I met Sambo Dasuki as a person only when he was appointed the National Security Adviser while I was Secretary to Government of the Federation.

“ We only maintained official relationship. He attended Federal Executive Council and also the Council of State. He also coordinated the National Security Council while a department in the office of the SGF provided secretariat to the National Security Council.

“I can’t remember knowing any other person in his office as I did not have much to do with his office.

The relationship between Special Services Office and NSA’s office is principally that the Permanent Secretary Special Services Office provides Secretariat to the National Security Council meetings.

“I do not know about SAS impressive account or any account the Special Services office maintains jointly with the NSA.”

The post How Anyim got N575m for Special Service, by EFCC appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

