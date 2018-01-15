How Austin Malema Became South African Hip-Hop’s Most Sought-After Photographer – Okayafrica
|
Okayafrica
|
How Austin Malema Became South African Hip-Hop's Most Sought-After Photographer
Okayafrica
You've seen almost all your favorite South African mainstream rappers credit Austin Malema on their Instagram photos. "I've done two campaigns for Ciroc with Cassper Nyovest," he says, listing some of his accolades that not many of us are aware of …
Get ready for the Cassper & Davido collab
Cassper hits the studio with Davido
Manchester City, Davido, the Buhari presidency | Here are last week's winners and losers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!