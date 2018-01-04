How Boyega’s bodyguard humiliated me – Toke Makinwa
Media personality and writer, Toke Makinwa has criticized a newly opened restaurant, Crossroads, for watching and doing nothing while she was bullied by the bodyguard of British-Nigerian actor John Boyega.
In a post shared on her Instagram page, Toke said she was assaulted and intimidated while she visited the restaurant on a drink date with her best friend.
She wrote, “I cannot believe I stayed up this late to write this. I have an early flight to catch in the morning and I would normally just ignore it all but I thought about the number of women this can/might happen to and thought naaaaa, I’ll share it anyways. My experience at crossroads tonight was very interesting.
“P.S it was the Wizkid show and not rhythm unplugged.”
Here’s what she wrote:
Swipe left.
