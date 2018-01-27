How Buhari’s hypocrisy, tribalism, nepotism result to many agitations – Ekweremadu
The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has critized the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, saying its policies had caused the rise of pro-Biafra groups such as the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Ekweremadu also descended heavily on Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for going after key opposition figures, shortly after it took […]
