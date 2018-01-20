How I Discover My 23 Years Old Wife is Carrying Another Man Pregnancy Few Weeks After Our Wedding

A heartbroken Nigerian man has cried out on social media after he uncovered the relationship between his newly wedded wife and her ex-boyfriend. The man Identified as Abogoh Luckyo on Facebook found out that his a month old wife’s pregnancy isnt’t his, but for her ex-boyfriend and his wife has been communicating with the ex-boyfriend, […]

The post How I Discover My 23 Years Old Wife is Carrying Another Man Pregnancy Few Weeks After Our Wedding appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

