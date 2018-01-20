How I lost my job, my house to an Instagram slay queen after she accused me of r2pe – This story will leave you in tears

Some weeks ago, a young lady, MissAyoms took to Twitter to reveal how an Abuja based man, Zeal r2ped her under he guise of giving her a job. Zeal has now taken to social media to share his own side of the story, and according to him, he didn’t r2pe but had consensual s1x with […]

The post How I lost my job, my house to an Instagram slay queen after she accused me of r2pe – This story will leave you in tears appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

