How I met, fell in love and married Okon Lagos – Wife reveals

Popular Nollywood comic actor, Bishop Umoh aka Okon Lagos, has brought laughter into many Nigerian homes through his hilarious roles. Beyond his persona as an actor, not many are aware that he has been married to his lovely wife, Idara, for four years. The dotting couple recently let PREMIUM TIMES into their home and shared […]

The post How I met, fell in love and married Okon Lagos – Wife reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

