 How I NEARLY bought Chevron Netherlands – Paddy Adenuga | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How I NEARLY bought Chevron Netherlands – Paddy Adenuga

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

It was October 2013, two years had passed since I had left the family business in Lagos, Nigeria and moved to London, England to start my own oil trading company. My time in the family business, as a director in the telecoms division and upstream oil & gas company was challenging to say the least […]

The post How I NEARLY bought Chevron Netherlands – Paddy Adenuga appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.