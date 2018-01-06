How I was forced to make love with dogs and horses – 24-yr-old lady confess

A story about how a young woman, Axelle, was sold into prostitution in a foreign land, has been trending online for a while now. A 24-year-old Axelle was said to have met a young man, Jean Claude Fayard, who’s alleged to be a French businessman, via the internet in October 2011. When this happened, little […]

The post How I was forced to make love with dogs and horses – 24-yr-old lady confess appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

