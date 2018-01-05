 How I was Initiated, Paid N20,000 for Killing RCCG Pastor – Deadly Badoo Suspect Confesses | Nigeria Today
How I was Initiated, Paid N20,000 for Killing RCCG Pastor – Deadly Badoo Suspect Confesses

While speaking to correspondents, 18-year-old suspected Badoo member, Chibuzor Igwe, yesterday, revealed in chilling details how he and other members killed a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) last year at Igbogbo, Ikorodu area of Lagos State. According to New Telegraph, the pastor, Victor Kanayo, was attached to Finger of God Parish, […]

