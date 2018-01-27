How Jurgen Klopp uses iPad to decide on Liverpool’s potential transfers as end of window approaches – Mirror.co.uk
How Jurgen Klopp uses iPad to decide on Liverpool's potential transfers as end of window approaches
Jurgen Klopp has revealed he has an iPad full of details of potential Liverpool signings. The Reds have been linked with a host of players this month following Philippe Coutinho's exit, although Virgil van Dijk is the only arrival so far. Thomas Lemar …
