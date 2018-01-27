How Man Stabbed His Own Girlfriend 75 Times And Cut Her Throat Inside Her Car

A dog walker has relived the terrifying moment he tried to stop a student’s ex-boyfriend killing her as he stabbed her 75 times. Benjamin Morton told Maidstone Crown Court there was so much blood that the killer’s leg literally slipped out of his hands as he tried to stop him. Joshua Stimpson, 25, followed Molly […]

The post How Man Stabbed His Own Girlfriend 75 Times And Cut Her Throat Inside Her Car appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

