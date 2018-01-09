How mob overran police, raze DSIEC office in worst Delta polls

By Emma Amaize, Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon, Akpokona Omafuaire, Perez Brisibe, Ochuko Akuopha and Theresa Ugbobu

ASABA—LAST Saturday’s local government elections in Delta State, described by many as a charade, was probably the most horrible polls ever conducted in the state since the new democratic dispensation.

There was paucity or absence of result sheets, a vital material for the election at many of the polling units, which triggered violence, especially the burning of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, office at Ughelli, one of the flashpoints in the state. However, ballot papers and thumb-printing materials were accessible.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Delta Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said the police arrested three persons at Ughelli for launching attack on police officers on duty.

Unconfirmed reports that results were being prepared at the residences of top officials of a political party in collusion with electoral officials and security agents partly fuelled the violent behaviour last Saturday.

To be sure, non-availability of result sheets and lawlessness of politicians triggered the Ughelli fracas.

Security slip buoyed up mob

Despite the heavy deployment of anti-terror and mobile police officers for the election, an angry mob at Ughelli, overwhelmed a team of police and operatives of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN and razed the DSIEC office, Ughelli, located a few meters away from the Ughelli Police Area Command and the Delta State Fire Service.

A chieftain of a political party in the area, who scrutinized the materials brought for the election, alerted an anxious crowd that result sheets for the election were not among electoral materials in DSIEC office.

In a moment, a mob comprising youths in their 20s and 30s invaded the electoral office, police officers and the VGN operatives surprisingly scampered for safety as they advanced and noticing the lapse in security, they were emboldened to unleash mayhem.

They gave the DSIEC Adhoc staff present at the office, including the Returning Officer, RO, for Ughelli North, Isaac Adjekoko, the beating of their lives. Some officials later rushed the injured RO to the hospital. Rampaging youths used fuel from their motorcycles in making petrol bombs, which they threw into the building.

Sources at the hospital told NDV: “He was rushed in here with a trauma to his head while his clothes were torn in shreds. For now, he is receiving medical attention and his condition is relatively stable.”

Incensed youth confront DSIEC official

The youth, who had kept vigil at the DSIEC office since Friday, got angry when the DSIEC official could not give details on the whereabouts of the result sheets for the election when accosted.

Our source said the police overpowered by the angry youth, bolted away, which emboldened those that came with motorcycles to draw fuel from their tanks and set the DSIEC building ablaze.

Giving details of the incident, Agbarha-Otor community youth leader, Enis Ogegere, explained that the youths upon suspecting foul play, had accosted the RO to know the whereabouts of the result sheet.

Enis said: “Upon inspection of the materials, the youths noticed that there were only ballot papers and thumb printing materials, excluding result sheets.

“When asked, the Returning Officer said the result sheets were on their way from Asaba and that there was a bureaucratic procedure for the transportation of result sheets. This was what agitated the youths,” he added.

APC, PDP in war of words

Accusing a political party in the area of instigating the burning of the DSIEC building, Chairman, Ughelli North chapter of the APC, Felix Ekure, said: “At the point of distribution, we insisted on seeing the result sheets and other sensitive materials, but the DSIEC official told us that he forgot the original result sheet in Asaba.

“We insisted that he must bring the result sheets before the distribution of materials, out of nowhere, some PDP thugs started shooting guns and our boys scampered for safety. It was at this point that the PDP thugs set the DSIEC office ablaze in order to cover up their atrocities.”

At Ethiope East Council Area, the APC chairmanship candidate, Alex Imarah, accused two PDP lawmakers of invading DSIEC office at Isiokolo and hijacking electoral materials meant for the area.

On the other hand, the lawmakers, Hon. Evance Ivwurie representing Ethiope East in the Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, and Hon. Lovette Idisi, representing Ethiope Constituency in the House of Representatives, pointed fingers at APC, saying the party organised hijack of electoral materials in the area amidst sporadic gunshots.

They said: “Immediately the materials arrived, the APC hijacked the RO and the driver to an unknown location. There have been sporadic gunshots in Abraka since morning. As we speak with you, it is 2:25pm and we are yet to cast our votes.”

Okowa blames APC

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who voted at his hometown, Owa-Alero, Ika North-East Local Government Area, at about 11.00 am, said: “The process is good so far, I got accredited and voted immediately and I can see other people on the queue waiting to be accredited and vote so that they can leave.

“This is unlike what we used to have in the past. I have had a few complaints across the state and I hope they are being resolved. In Ndokwa East, the Army stopped electoral officers from moving. That council is peculiar because you have to get into another council before you come in again. Therefore, because of the restriction of movement, they stopped them without considering the terrain. You have to cross Kwale before you can go into Ossisa.

“The turnout cannot be unimpressive because the process is different from the previous exercises. Before now, you are accredited and you wait until about 12.00 noon to vote, so people would have to gather and wait. What you see now is that people cast their votes and go to the farm or market; you cast your vote and leave.

“Therefore, you cannot see the large crowd that you used to see before because right from 8.00 am to 3.00 pm, you can come in at any time and vote immediately after accreditation. It is a much smoother process and it does not really see people crowding around. Why you used to see large crowd before now is that people accredit and wait to vote.

“In Ughelli North, I heard about it and I have called the Commissioner of Police, he is trying to give me the full report. I heard that some thugs of the APC were able to move into the DSIEC to set fire on some of the electoral materials, but I do not have the full report.”

We are disappointed with Okowa —Omo-Agege

Condemning the entire conduct of the election, the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said: “We are disappointed at Okowa and it is a shame that someone who has held sway at the helm of affairs in the state, cannot conduct a free and fair election.”

He declared: “The incident at the DSIEC office is because the original result sheets for the election were given to the PDP, hence, the people reacted.”

Emerhor snarls

Leader of the APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor stated: “If Okowa and PDP are sure that they are popular in Delta State, they would have allowed the elections to go on smoothly by providing all the needed materials for the election including the result sheets.

“What happened today is a pointer to the fact that Deltans are tired of the PDP in Delta State and the people resisted them,” he added.

Police probe burning of Ughelli DSIEC

As at press time, DSP Aniamaka announced that the police have ordered investigation into the razing of Ughelli DSIEC office, while polls could not hold in the area. “Investigation is already ongoing and I assure you that the perpetrators of the act will be apprehended and brought to book. Election could not hold in the local government because of the action,” he said.

DSIEC to hold by-election in 2 LGs

A source close to the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, who spoke to NDV, also said the Commission would hold by-election in Ughelli North and Ethiope East local government areas, following the violence that attended the election in the areas.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the by-election would hold within 21 days.

Gbagi, DTHA, FOSIECON Speaker hail polls

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Speaker of DTHA, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria, FOSIECON, lauded the peaceful conduct of the election.

Gbagi told one of our reporters at about 11.00 am, on Election Day, that he voted at his Oginibo ward and enjoined Deltans to perform the civic responsibility devoid of violence.

Oborevwori’s words: “I am highly impressed with the peaceful conduct of the local government election; it was not short of my expectations.”

Chairman, Benue State Independent Electoral Commission and Secretary of FOSIECON, Dr John Tortsuwa, who monitored the election in Oshimili North and South, Aniocha North and South and part of Ika Federal Constituency, said besides late arrival of electoral materials at some polling units and pockets of complaints by some voters, the process was commendable.

A People’s Democratic Party, PDP, leader in Warri South-West, Chief Boro Opudu, also said that the election went peacefully at Isaba, Ward I, Warri South-West Local Government Area, where he and the APC candidate voted in the same ward.

It is a sham – Ikimi, Eyengho

The picture painted by Gbagi, Oborevwori and FOSIECON was not the reflection on ground at Ogbe-Ijoh, Udu, Effurun and Isoko areas of the state, where protests rocked the process over non-availability of result sheets and lack of other voting materials.

Executive Director of the Centre for the Vulnerable and Underprivileged, CENTREP, Mr. Oghenejabor Ikimi, said there was no election at Udu and other parts of Udu and Uvwie local government areas, adding: “The state government should not have wasted public money if it knows it was not ready to hold election. It should just have appointed caretaker committee.”

“The materials did not come with result sheets and they are somewhere writing the results of election that did not hold. There is protest everywhere because of the non-election. This is a charade, DSIEC has just rubbished itself,” he asserted.

An Itsekiri youth leader and Nollywood producer, Mr. Alex Eyengho told NDV at about 1.00 pm that he was “coming back to Warri today (Saturday) after the non- election at Ugborodo. There was no DSIEC and no election materials.”

At Ogbe-Ijoh, supposed political thugs allegedly molested officials of a rival party, who besieged DSIEC office to follow up distribution of materials to the wards and units.

An APC leader said a former councillor in the area, Mr. Thomas Emami, a younger brother to the Olotgbosere of Warri, Chief Ayirimi Emami, was among those seriously injured.

The post How mob overran police, raze DSIEC office in worst Delta polls appeared first on Vanguard News.

