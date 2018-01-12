How Much Harvey Weinstein’s Wife, Georgina Chapman, Will Be Getting

Every last cent would be the answer we’re after, but you know Harvey’s spent the best past of 30 years lawyering up so that won’t be the case.

Yesterday he was in the news for being on the receiving end of a little double-slap backhander, a video that left most of us wishing his assailant had been wearing a knuckle duster, but today let’s talk money.

It’s being reported that Harvey and his soon to be ex-wife Georgina Chapman have reached a divorce settlement, with those details over on Vanity Fair:

An unnamed informant says that the estranged couple signed an agreement before the New Year, and it’s worth between $15 million and $20 million… That number is larger than was expected. Alleged figures from the prenup agreement recently made the rounds thanks to TMZ. Though neither party never confirmed the figures, they included a $400,000 per annum payout, plus $4 million in spousal support, a “housing allowance,” and yearly “bonuses”—each of which increased when the agreement passed the couple’s 10-year marriage anniversary. All told, it amounted to $11.75 million, reportedly.

Some sources are claiming that divorce proceedings almost collapsed, which would have led to proceedings moving to the public courts.

That, as they say in the biz, would have been a shit show:

The secretive nature of the divorce is typical of high-profile cases such as this one. Laura Wasser, divorce lawyer to the stars who counts Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie among clients, recently explained to Vanity Fair’s Julie Miller that many high-profile clients will negotiate the divorce prior to filing, so “they don’t have to go through their entire divorce-settlement negotiation under a microscope.”

So, divorce proceedings almost sorted – when can we move on to Harvey being criminally prosecuted? You know, actual repercussions other than being forced to hide out at some lavish rehab centre.

[source:vanityfair]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

