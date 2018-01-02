How my fight with Amaechi started – Senator Abe opens up

The Senator representing Rivers South-East District in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has finally revealed how his face-off with the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, started. Abe, in an interview with Vanguard over the weekend, said Amaechi had visited his Abuja residence to ask him to kill any […]

