 How Nigeria Can Emerge From Being A “Shithole”, By Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú – Premium Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Nigeria Can Emerge From Being A “Shithole”, By Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú – Premium Times

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Premium Times

How Nigeria Can Emerge From Being A “Shithole”, By Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú
Premium Times
If we must emerge from our “Shithole”, we must tackle mediocrity, endemic corruption and impunity. Actions must have consequences. A culture of excellence is the difference. It is the reason why some countries succeed and others fail. We must strive
My Weekend Experience & Donald Trump's alleged shithole jabRipples Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.