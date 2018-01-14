HOW NIGERIAN ARTISTES OWNED THE STAGE AT COKE STUDIO AFRICA 5

The fifth edition of Coca-Cola pan-African music initiative, Coke Studio Africa, showcased seven of the best musical talents from Nigeria who collaborated with other talented African music stars from other countries in Africa. They were Olamide, Patoranking, Yemi Alade, Falz, Chidinma, and Runtown, with Dremo participating. For this particular edition, 16 countries participated, creating a platform for more magical musical fusions and creativity. Broadcast in more than 30 countries in Africa, the Nigerian artistes particularly did very well in creating hit songs with their counterparts from other African Countries on Coke Studio.

Their stage performances, cover songs, and original songs were done remarkably. Some of the music tracks they did actually trended online and have gone on to be major music hits loved by the public. Particularly, the collaboration between South Africa’s Nasty C and Runtown on the original track titled “Said”.

Inspired by its wild acceptability, Coca-Cola has moved on to produce a musical video of the track. This is the first musical video coming out of the Coca-Cola’s Coke Studio show and it is hoped that in subsequent editions there will be more productions of Coke Studio musical videos that will come from the Artistes fusion.

Olamide collaborated with AKA, a top hip hop artiste from South Africa and they created the original track titled, “Kolole”, which got the crowd dancing away and loving the vibe that was created from the fusion. On the cover version of AKA’s track, “Run Jozi”, Olamide again showed his rap dexterity as he aced the delivery of the song he created. The CEO of YBNL Nation has a strong brand with track record of performances in Africa, the US, London, the rest of Europe, Malaysia, to mention a few.

Patoranking, award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter and performing artiste, who catapulted into fame with the remix of his song “Girlie O”, returned to Coke Studio Africa Season 5 and was paired with Tanzanian superstar, Alikiba. He made his premiere on Coke Studio Season 4 and was also paired with Tanzanian pop princess Vanessa Mdee then. Working with Masterkraft, Nigeria’s ace music producer, Patoranking revealed why he is called “fire.” The original track he did in collaboration with Alikiba is titled “Katika.” Patoranking is a show stopper and a wonderful dancer as it is evident with his unique Alkayida step in his performances on Coke Studio.

Falz is already known for his versatility in the entertainment industry. He is a musician, rap artiste, an actor, and a comedian. This year in Coke Studio, he showcased his artistry. He returns for a second time to the Coke Studio stage to be paired with Uganda’s Bebe Cool. He joined forces with Bebe Cool to create original and cover version songs. Interestingly, the throwback track they both did titled “Boju Boju”, stood him out. Falz’s rap skill is truly unique as no one appears to have come close to his style with respect to delivering rap lyrics and melodies. He was also featured on one of the collaborations with Jason Derulo alongside South Africa’s Shekhinah titled “One on One”, on the Global Fusion Episode.

Yemi Alade’s Afrocentric style was undeniably visible in the recent edition. Her fashion has always been an inspiration and she did not let her fans down in this season of Coke Studio extravaganza. Not just being identified as a Queen Slayer, dancer and heart stealer, her vocals – which rivals that of a goddess – were easily recognizable. She kept the Coke Studio Africa audience on the edge of their seats with new songs that span her collaborations with Congolese Youssoupha. The version of “les disques de mon pere”, Youssoupha’s song, showed Yemi Alade’s adaptability as she delivered the cover with French lyrics that connected with the audience emotionally.

Chidinma also known as Ms. Kedike, from her hit single Kedike, revealed why she is one of Nigerian’s top Afro-pop singer, songwriter, recording artiste, and performer. She returned to Coke Studio Africa for the fourth time and this year she paired with Kenyan award-winning music group Sauti Sol. Her version of “Live and Die in Africa,” Sauti Sol’s song, even got the Kenyan group acknowledging her musical prowess.

Kenya’s Nyashinski and South Africa’s Mafikizolo teamed up with rising Nigerian’s music star, Dremo, to do a remix of his song, “Ojere”. This was one of the big break tracks on the Coke Studio edition this year. It was a huge opportunity created by the Coke Studio platform for the musical audience across Africa and also for Dremo, who actually agreed that the Coke Studio remix of Ojere was a whole lot better than the original track.

This particular edition also featured Nigerian producers, GospelOnDaBeatz and Masterkraft, along other African producers. They had the opportunity to produce cover and original tracks that have now become Coke Studio hit songs for Africa and the entire world.

Coke Studio is a practical inspirational and educational platform that encourages collaboration. The musical TV show is at the forefront of bringing talented artists together, creating effortless fusions, generating global buzz for musicians who are looking for that very platform, and unveiling the magic of music in Africa.

