How onlookers took pictures as family of 7 battled for life in auto crash

Mr. Lawrence Ughamadu, a pastor, narrated, on his Facebook page, an engaging experience he had with people heading to church and victims of a ghastly car accident on Sunday, January 7. He started his story by stating that many Nigerians are like killer-herdsmen.

According to Mr. Ughamadu, “this morning (January 7), I was rushing to catch up with my Sunday service in Benin (Edo State from Onitsha (Anambra State). Just after Abudu, the Honda Pilot in front of me pulled a back tire and began to summersault.

“This car went up to about 20 feet above the ground before landing on its roof. When it was all over in just seconds, lying on the floor were a family of five children and their parents travelling after Christmas.

“Their father was nearly gone, mother and four children fatally wounded and unconscious. One daughter that was not touched kept shouting and shaking her parents and siblings to come back to life.”

Praying without action

He continued: “The road was blocked as many travellers packed their cars and we all started praying and calling God of life. (Nigerians can sure pray).

“I said we needed to move them to hospital and I carried the four injured and unconscious children into my SUV, threw all my suits and loads out to accommodate their only conscious sister and told the young pastor with me to drive them to hospital.

“This was when I saw Nigerians in action: no one agreed to bring his/her car for the two unconscious parents. I begged, cried and knelt on the main road, yet nobody moved.

“More than 50 different type cars were parked, with many of the occupants snapping pictures of the scene and posting. I tried blackmail, but they turned deaf ears.

“I became crazy and beat on vehicles, yet nobody budged. While this was going on the father gave up the ghost. When this happened, I thought hearts will change, but none did. Rather, more tears without action.”

A govt’s car

The cleric wrote further: “I saw a Toyota Landcruiser, with government number plates, with a pilot Hilux truck. I knelt in front of it with my suit, asking the man to use his Hilux, but he ordered his Police orderly to push me away.

“Guess what? Other hypocrites, who had refused, for the past 40 minutes to help, started insulting the government official for committing same offence.

“I told my pastor to rush back and let’s take these ones. Just then Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, officials arrived. By this time the woman was almost gone. We got to the hospital and the kids were being treated, but doctors said more time wasting could have killed them, especially the two boys.

“The FRSC men said it is only one out of one million people that help accident victims in Nigeria. Please, let us change that this year. It could be your family tomorrow.

“I came back from hospital to take pictures of the car, but not of human beings.”

The post How onlookers took pictures as family of 7 battled for life in auto crash appeared first on Vanguard News.

