How Patience Jonathan Got N300m Contract Through Three Unregistered Firms

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently investigating how former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan got N300 million contract from some government agencies through three unregistered companies. According to The Nation, the unregistered companies are Euroricia Concept Limited, Pasturage Vert and Mabelt Construction Limited. Mrs Jonathan is believed to have used one of […]

