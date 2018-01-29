How Patience Jonathan Got N300m Contract Through Three Unregistered Firms
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently investigating how former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan got N300 million contract from some government agencies through three unregistered companies. According to The Nation, the unregistered companies are Euroricia Concept Limited, Pasturage Vert and Mabelt Construction Limited. Mrs Jonathan is believed to have used one of […]
The post How Patience Jonathan Got N300m Contract Through Three Unregistered Firms appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!